2022 has been a busy year for NBA YoungBoy in more ways than one. The 23-year-old has dropped seven more full-length projects and countless YouTube videos in the past twelve months.

On top of this, his time has also been spent being a father to his growing list of children. The newest addition to his family came in September when he officially welcomed his tenth into the world.

This marked his second kid with his new fiancée, YouTuber Jazlyn Mychelle.

The “Make No Sense” rapper’s father duties run deep. His other eight children are with seven different women. Not all of them are happy with their situations.

One, in particular, is social media star, Jania Meshell. She and YB are co-parents to their son, Kacey. However, there has been some drama involving the pair.

The influencer recently took to her Instagram Stories to air out her feelings. “Nobody love me fr and yesterday showed me that when I’m not around I get talked about like a dog,” she wrote.

“The things I heard come out of somebody mouth tonight was so disrespectful,” she went on. “I don’t ever wanna deal with anyone ever again ’cause I just feel like everybody feel that way about me.”

It sounds like the 22-year-old has had enough of the drama surrounding YoungBoy. She subsequently concluded her message by announcing that she would be taking a break from social media to pull herself together.

Things with her baby daddy clearly didn’t work out. However, the influencer is currently dating Atlanta Hawks star, Dejounte Murray.

The Baton Rouge native was recently stirring up some beef with the new couple after hearing that his son was kicked out of the car by the point guard.

“I’m a real shooter b***h, yo bf a hoe! I was cool with him until he put my son out the car and made him walk,” he wrote in an IG Story.

Meshell later cleared the air on her own Instagram account. She asked Kacey while on Live if the NBA star has ever put them out. “He didn’t,” replied the six-year-old.

Furthermore, YoungBoy took shots at his baby mamas in late October. This came as a response to some tweets that a number of them had written about his alleged lack of a relationship with his kids.

Meshell was one such parent. “Growing up without one, I just love it for kids that actually have it,” she wrote on Twitter about “real fathers.”

It seems as though The Last Slimeto rapper is having an undeniably hard time balancing his responsibilities and keeping everyone happy.

