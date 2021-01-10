jania meshell
- RelationshipsNBA YoungBoy's Baby Mama Vents On IG: "Nobody Love Me FR"The father of 10 is causing problems among the mother of his children again.By Isaac Fontes
- GramNBA YoungBoy Seemingly Takes Shots At His Baby MamasYB had a lot to say through his producer's account.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicLil Durk Seemingly Disses NBA YoungBoy On New Song "AHHH HA"Lil Durk seemingly takes shots at NBA YoungBoy and his ex-girlfriend, Jania, on his new song.By Alex Zidel
- GramYaya Mayweather & Jania Meshell Spotted Laughing In The Pool TogetherAs NBA YoungBoy fights his case from behind bars, his baby mamas spend a little family time together.By Erika Marie
- AnticsNBA YoungBoy's BM Jania Called Out By King Von's Sister Over Dancing VideoJania is seen in a clip dancing until Von's song comes on & Kayla B wasn't having it.By Erika Marie
- GramPooh Shiesty Gets Called Out By NBA YoungBoy's Ex Jania Meshell Over DMsHe suggested that she had hit him up, but she clapped back calling him lame while sharing a screenshot.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNBA Youngboy's Ex Jania Says What Really Matters After Rapper's ArrestJania Meshell, the mother of NBA Youngboy's son Kacey, denies chasing clout off the rapper.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureYaya Mayweather Goes Viral Again For "Back In Blood" ReactionYaya Mayweather and her entire crew were dead silent when "Back In Blood" came on at the club.By Alex Zidel
- GramYaya Mayweather & Drea Symone Wish NBA Youngboy's Son A Happy BirthdayThe former girlfriends of the rapper wished his son Kacey with Jania Meshell a very happy birthday. By Madusa S.
- RelationshipsNBA Youngboy's GF & Ex Clash Over Relationship MemeNBA Youngboy's BM Jania and his current girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle throw shade at each other over on social media.By Aron A.