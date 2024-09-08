NBA YoungBoy Fans Change Stop Signs In Baton Rouge To Support Him

2017 Lil Weezyana Fest
NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 25: Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again performs during Lil Weezyana at Champions Square on August 25, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
YB fans go hard.

NBA YoungBoy fans go incredibly hard for their GOAT, even if it means disrupting traffic or confusing some drivers on the road. Moreover, a video recently went viral of someone recording multiple stop signs in the rapper's home city of Baton Rouge, Louisiana that had the "S" blacked out so it just read "TOP." This is in reference to YB's album of the same name, which continues to be one of his most popular and beloved projects within his community. We can't say we blame his fans for being so passionate and overt with their praises, especially as he goes through some tough legal hurdles these days.

Elsewhere, though, YoungBoy reportedly welcomed his 12th child last year, although this is all pretty speculative at press time. "loud & wrong but carry on .." his alleged baby mama tweeted. "def not looking for sympathy. that post was made last year when I was going through ppd & I wasn’t alone. I felt alone b/c of how sick I was during my pregnancy. throwing up everyday was just hard/draining tf. have a good day but stop coming for my character." "and be f***ing fr leaking my own daughter ?" she said in a separate post. "FOR WHAT ? what would I f***ing gain from that ? if that was the case I would’ve just posted a picture of him holding her / or better yet when she was first born .. like I haven’t known this man for years that’s CRAZYY WORK !!"

YoungBoy Fans Make "Top Signs" In Baton Rouge

Meanwhile, despite his house arrest situation in Utah, YoungBoy made a lot of money. "When you've made a hundred million dollars – and yes, it is reported that NBA YoungBoy made a hundred million dollars in 2023," DJ Akademiks shared. "Now, I don't know if y'all know this. But he made a hundred. Million. Dollars. I can tell you how it kind of breaks down. He sold part of his catalog, the small part he owned from Atlantic. He signed to... What was it, like, between a 40 or 60 million dollar deal with Capitol, and he did some other deal. Basically, it was a hundred million dollars. And trust me, yeah, it was a hundred. When a n***a make a hundred million dollars, house arrest... What y'all think house arrest looks like for a hundred million dollar n***a? Huh? Let me ask y'all. I won't say nothing."

Ak also speculated on why SWAT arrested YoungBoy in April when it could've just been regular police. "Remember I told you, he got a militia up there, right?" he theorized. "When they to go arrest him, they had to go with SWAT. All type of agencies because, again, not that this would happen, but technically, YB had enough firepower on that goddamn mountain to do a nice old standoff. Barricade or not, and probably would do decently in a shootout versus just regular police."

