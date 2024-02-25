NBA YoungBoy's Baby Mama Claims She Was Kidnapped On IG Live, Gives Update

NBA YoungBoy's baby mama Arcola recently scared her Instagram followers when she went live seemingly from the trunk of a car. Moreover, she told the camera that she woke up in the dark space and couldn't pull the visible latch to get out. It's a very distressing clip to witness, so viewer discretion is advised, but she returned with some posts on her IG Story after the alleged kidnapping incident. "I'm ok," Arcola wrote simply on the social media platform. "I am ok, it's really me. The people close to me know I'm ok (that's why my family haven't posted me) I'm ok I swear."

Furthermore, Arcola had previously defended NBA YoungBoy in his beefs on occasion, including an incident involving 600 Breezy and India Royale. "Don’t you got 3 triplets that you don’t take care of?" she tweeted at Breezy. "D**k riding is at an all time high rn. [You're] loud and wrong. Dead beat is at an all time high. Not too much on him… child tf out ms mamas. B***h my bd is married I don’t want him clown. but when everybody think gone team up against him ima always have something to say."

Read More: NBA Youngboy’s Son Nails Viral Curse Word Challenge

Regardless of her previous actions, it definitely doesn't warrant a kidnapping, no matter NBA YoungBoy's beefs or current relationship with her. Many folks wondered why Arcola didn't just call the police instead of going live on Instagram, and the veracity of the incident and the subsequent updates is still under scrutiny. The "Steppa" MC's baby mama seems alright now, but fans are still worried about this whole situation. They want answers to the debacle, as it's a very heavy thing to play around with.

Meanwhile, in other YB news, he recently got some love from Floyd Mayweather, his other baby mama's father. Even though the two families clashed in the past, it seems like they're in a very good place right now. Let's hope that the same is the case for his other families. For more news and the latest updates on NBA YoungBoy, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: Lil Durk Has New Music On The Way, But Fans Theorize He’s Competing With NBA YoungBoy