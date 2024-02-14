Lil Durk Has New Music On The Way, But Fans Theorize He's Competing With NBA YoungBoy

Durk & YB will seemingly be forever linked to one another.

Things may never be sorted out between NBA YoungBoy and Lil Durk. The reasons are valid, though, especially because of the tragedy of losing King Von. Their opposing fanbases are certainly not letting up on each other either. It seems every time Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy drop new music, their material is always up for debate and comparison. More of that will be going doing this Friday, February 16, as both dropping new tracks. The Chicago native posted an Instagram Story announcing the heat he has coming.

DJ Akademiks reshared the Story on his account. Durk captioned the post, "I'm dropping some for the streets Friday F%CK it." As we mentioned YB is doing the same thing, expanding his 2024 catalog to five. His single has a title and it is called "Closed Case." The Louisiana rapper made this known nearly a week ago with the lyrics for it already being on Genius.

The Durk Vs. YB Debate Will Never End

