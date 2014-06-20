kidnapped
- Pop CultureNBA YoungBoy's Baby Mama Claims She Was Kidnapped On IG Live, Gives UpdateIt's unclear what exactly happened here and how Arcola was able to make it out, but she seemed to update fans shortly after.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeBoko Haram Kidnaps Over 300 Nigerian SchoolboysThe terrorist organization claims responsibility for kidnapping hundreds of students in one of the group's largest attacks in years. By Faysia Green
- MusicWestside Boogie "Kidnapped" And Forced To Record New MusicWestside Boogie has found himself in the middle of Stephen King's "Misery," kidnapped by a die-hard fan and forced to record new music -- or else. By Mitch Findlay
- RandomTeen Faked Getting Kidnapped To Escape "Overprotective" Mother: ReportThe 16-year-old was seen getting abducted in a security video released by police.By Lynn S.
- SportsDeMarcus Cousins Claims Lakers "Kidnapped" Him For Next SeasonCousins gets to play with some old teammates.By Alexander Cole
- MusicSoulja Boy Says Woman Accusing Him Of Kidnapping Is A Liar: ReportSoulja's camp say Kayla's allegations are "100% fabricated."By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyAfrica's Youngest Billionaire Kidnapped Outside Luxury Hotel In Tanzania"This kind of incident is new here.”By hnhh
- SneakersTekashi 6ix9ine Recreates Kidnapping Scene In A New AdvertisementTekashi goes back to a dark place while filming a new ad.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyBoko Haram Returns 76 Recently Abducted SchoolgirlsSeveral kidnapped schoolgirls were returned home safely. By Karlton Jahmal
- LifeAmy Schumer Gets Kidnapped In South America In "Snatched" Red Band TrailerCheck out the red band trailer for "Snatched" starring Amy Schumer.By hnhh
- NewsSean Kingston Says He Was Kidnapped By An L.A. JewelerSean Kingston claims he was kidnapped during a late-night meeting with a jeweler in downtown L.A. By Angus Walker
- NewsWara From The NBHD "Slangin" VideoWatch Wara From The NBHD's "Slangin" video.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsWara From The NBHD Feat. GrandeMarshall "Raw" VideoWara From The NHBD and GrandeMarshall team up for some dope visuals on "Raw."By Patrick Lyons
- ProfilesMeet Wara From the NBHD: Not Your Average ATLienWara From The NBHD is a rapper/producer from Atlanta who's doing big things on his new "Kidnapped" project. HNHH recently got the chance to catch up with him.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsRawWara From The NBHD and Grande Marshall get "Raw" on their new track.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsWara From The NBHD "Beige" VideoWara From The NBHD shares the video for "Beige," a track from his upcoming mixtape "Kidnapped."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsScrillaIntroducing Wara From The NBHD, whose "Scrilla" will not disappoint.By Patrick Lyons