Woah Vicky Admits She Faked Kidnapping In Nigeria Because She Was "Bored"

How can someone be so bored that they want people to think they're in danger?

Woah Vicky is known for her truly bizarre antics from time to time, and this latest one might just take the cake. Moreover, for those unaware, she recently went on a trip to Nigeria for the holiday season, and while she seemed to have a great time, she also seemingly wanted to just stir up a bit of drama for some social media engagement. The Internet personality admitted that she faked a story about her being kidnapped while she was there.

"Sorry about that," Woah Vicky remarked in a new social media video update. "Everything good, y'all. God bless, God bless. Sorry about that, y'all. It's all love. I love y'all. We love y'all. I was just bored and having fun, just getting a laugh. Just getting a laugh in. That's it. It's all love, though. I was just having fun with my brother. Everything good, though. Everything good. I'm sorry about that, please forgive me." This isn't everything that people are speculating over these days, though, as she also sparked relationship rumors with Antonio Brown following some odd comments.

Woah Vicky Admits To Fake Kidnapping

Elsewhere, Woah Vicky recently caught flack from NLE Choppa for accusing him of selling his soul to the devil. "Nle choppa sould his soul to the devil. B that’s why he’s saying he’s gay now. He’s a puppet. But hey. Your soul belongs to God it’s not yours to sell it’s never too Jesus loves you," she tweeted. "Cause I won’t give yo herbal ranch aioli cigarettes built a** no d**k," he responded in blunt and combative fashion, which is quite similar to how he handled other instances of similar criticism. As for Vicky, she continues to rant and speak on certain religious topics on social media, although most of them aren't really anything to write home about.