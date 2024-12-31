Woah Vicky Apologizes For Fake Nigerian Kidnapping Tweet, Claiming “Boredom”

Woah Vicky says sorry for million dollar hoax in Nigeria.

Woah Vicky set social media a blaze over the weekend for falsifying a kidnapping attempt in Nigeria on social media. The entertainer would apologize for the incident that include the request of a million-dollar ransom in a subtle statement to her fans, claiming “boredom.” In a video addressing the controversy, a nonchalant Vicky said: “Sorry about that, y’all. It’s all love. I was just bored and having fun, just trying to get a laugh.”

The hoax began when Vicky’s X account shared alarming messages. The tweet alleged she had been kidnapped in Nigeria and a $1 million ransom was being demanded. The tweet gained traction immediately. Rony Fargo, a friend of the influencer, posted updates claiming he had received FaceTime calls from a supposed kidnapper. Fargo even filed a police report, adding legitimacy to the fabricated crisis. Others refuted the claims with time stamps. Vicky would eventually reveal the kidnapping was a hoax. Her dismissive tone has only fueled criticism.



Woah Vicky “Sorry Y’all” About Faking A Kidnapping In Nigeria

Many social media users and advocacy groups have condemned Vicky’s actions, calling them insensitive and irresponsible. Critics argue that trivializing kidnapping—a genuine and persistent threat in many regions, including Nigeria—reveals a lack of awareness and respect. Others have pointed out how such stunts perpetuate harmful stereotypes about Nigerians, unfairly casting the country and its people in a negative light.



This incident has sparked discussions about the ethical responsibilities of social media personalities and the consequences of false claim for entertainment. Vicky publicly apologized, but her response enraged many. Detractors argue that her failure to fully acknowledge the gravity of her actions undermines the apology’s sincerity. Woah Vicky will not face any charges for making a false claim on social media. Vicky has had to issue apologizes for many previous situations. One of the incidents included Snoop Dogg. In 2018, she apologized to Snoop for disrespecting him after the icon addressed her on social media.