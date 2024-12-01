NLE Choppa Slams Woah Vicky For Accusing Him Of Selling His Soul To The Devil

NLE Choppa is not here for Woah Vicky's disrespect.

Recently, Woah Vicky went after NLE Choppa in what appeared to be an unwarranted attack on X. In a post, she accused the "GO" rapper of selling his soul to the devil. “Nle choppa sould his soul to the devil. B that’s why he’s saying he’s gay now. He’s a puppet. But hey. Your soul belongs to God it’s not yours to sell it’s never too Jesus loves you," she wrote.

NLE Choppa didn't waste any time before firing back. In his response, he accused her of just being bitter because he wouldn't hook up with her. While it's unclear whether or not Woah Vicky actually has any interest in NLE Choppa, he suggested that her outburst was a result of bitterness. “Cause I won’t give yo herbal ranch aioli cigarettes built a** no dick,” he wrote back. Obviously, he didn't appreciate her random insult or any hate she may be directing at the LGBTQIA+ community.

NLE Choppa Shuts Down Woah Vicky On X

Choppa has been a vocal supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community for some time now and never hesitates to show his support for all of his fans even amid backlash. During a recent conversation with Yung Miami on her Revolt podcast Caresha Please, for example, he opened up about having a large queer following. According to him, he's grateful and thinks it's important to love everyone even if they lead a different life than he does.

"Yeah, I'm appreciative of it," he told the former City Girls performer. "I'm appreciative of it because, at the end of the day, I feel like we are taught to not show love to people because they walk a different life. Who taught that s**t? Who taught that people are supposed to show hate in any instance? God don't do that. God is love. What the hell is we showing hate for? He would never, He would never. What would God do?"