NLE Choppa Speaks On His Decision To Perform At LGBTQIA+ Pride Events

NLE Choppa has faced a lot of backlash in the past for his support of the LGBTQIA+ community and his decision to perform at Pride events. This criticism comes from both sides of the aisle, with bigots trashing his solidarity and community members accusing him of just pandering and co-opting their identity. However, when you hear the Memphis MC talk about the situation, it's clear that he's trying to come from a place of support and unity above all else. He recently reflected on this matter during a new episode of the Caresha Please podcast with former City Girls member Yung Miami.

"Yeah, I'm appreciative of it," NLE Choppa told Yung Miami about having a big queer following. "I'm appreciative of it because, at the end of the day, I feel like we are taught to not show love to people because they walk a different life. Who taught that s**t? Who taught that people are supposed to show hate in any instance? God don't do that. God is love. What the hell is we showing hate for? He would never, He would never. What would God do?"

NLE Choppa Is Still Supportive Of The Queer Community

Of course, this new era for NLE Choppa has not only resulted in some of his biggest hits and moments of attention, but also a lot of opportunities for collaboration and media expansions. For example, he recently unveiled the trailer for a wild comedy film with him, Lil Wayne, Ray Vaughn, Sophie Rain, and many others. Whether or not you like what Choppa engages with, he continues to build his extracurricular achievements within and outside of his music career. Even if some are clearly bigger than others, it doesn't change the consistent advocacy and norm-challenging behavior which does open the door for deeper discussion to people outside of the loop.