NLE Choppa Drops A Moody Party Anthem With New Single "Gang Baby"

You know what you're getting.

NLE Choppa is not a subtle emcee. He's crass, aggressive and sexual in nearly all of his lyrics. It's telling that his biggest single to date is called "SLUT ME OUT." He knows what he wants, and he knows that his fans like hearing it. The rapper does offer some sonic switch ups, though, on his new album SLUT SZN. The subject matter is repetitive, sure, but the opening track, "Gang Baby," is deceptively one of the most laid back and catchy songs NLE Choppa has put out in recent memory.

"Gang Baby" has an absolutely killer beat courtesy of producers BandPlay and Trgc. They provide NLE Choppa with something moodier and more ominous that he's used to, but it works well. "Gang Baby" is slathered in push-and-pull synth lines that force the rapper to adjust his usual flow. He sounds a bit more slurred on the song, and his flow finds a catchy pocket within the beat. It helps, however, that the chorus is one of the catchiest on the entire album. "B-a-n-g baby, let me b-a-n-g baby," NLE sings. "Let me f**k some. B-a-n-g baby, let me b-a-n-g baby. I'm in heat, come on." "Gang Baby" really benefits from being the lead in song to "SLUT ME OUT 2" on the SLUT SZN album. It's sonic whiplash, but both work for very different reasons.

NLE Choppa Offers A Slight Variation On His Sound

