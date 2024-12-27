NLE Choppa Experiments With R&B On "Picasso: Sluffin SZN X Slut SZN"

Choppa's closes out his polarizing 2024 with sultrier and more sensual vibes.

That's what he's doing on his brand-new project, PICASSO: SLUFFIN SZN X SLUT SZN. This is a follow-up to his SLUT SZN tape from a couple of months ago. However, he's included the tracks from that offering and combined it with the SLUFFIN SZN recordings. In a way, it's a double LP. Throughout the lead-up to it, Choppa has been comparing himself a lot to Michael Jackson. He obviously was a very versatile pop/R&B hitmaker, and that's sort of what the youngster is doing here. Guests like Carey Washington , Summer Walker , Yung Bleu, and T-Pain help solidify this album's more sensual direction in addition to the beats which pluck from subgenres like sexy drill. It's a unique body of work from Choppa, so check it out below.

A lot of people have not been liking the direction that NLE Choppa has been going in as of late. His "SLUT ME OUT" singles series is a big reason why due to its overtly sexual and vulgar lyricism. The Memphis MC came up as a rough, aggressive, and hungry act. However, this drastic switch up has left folks divided, uncertain, and upset. But NLE Choppa has been very vocal about this, and he's looking to continue to explore and experiment.

