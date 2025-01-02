NLE Choppa Says He Had To Perform This Humiliation Ritual For New Level of Fame

NLE Choppa wants the fame so bad that he will humiliate himself for it.

In 2024, rapper NLE Choppa broke through to new levels of fame, driven by the success of his provocative single Slut Me Out 2. The track dominated headlines and earned widespread support, particularly from the LGBTQ+ community. Choppa reciprocated that love, making a memorable appearance at Atlanta Pride and embracing his growing, diverse audience. However, the rapper is now opening up about the struggles he faced during this transformative period.

In a 50-minute YouTube video, Choppa delved into the personal losses that marked his life, including a dark chapter in 2020 when he grappled with suicidal thoughts. Speaking candidly about the judgment and misconceptions he endured, the 22-year-old addressed the persistent speculation about his sexuality and the backlash that followed. Reflecting on his journey, he said, “I did a humiliation ritual, and I passed,” signaling a deeper resilience forged through public and personal challenges.

NLE Choppa Claims He Passed A Humilating Ritual

The artist shared that his spiritual faith and unwavering belief in a higher power pulled him through these moments. “All praises to the Most High!” he declared. “This year was about being fearless, brave, and stepping outside of my comfort zone. God challenged me to show that when others leave, He stays.” Addressing the price of fame, he says, “I endured the most hateful messages this year but still wore love on my sleeve through it all,” he said, describing 2024 as a spiritually transformative and deeply challenging period. “Where I come from, we’re taught to fight fire with fire and hate with hate, but this year, I prayed for those who didn’t understand my path. I was being a trailblazer for the journey God allowed me to walk.”