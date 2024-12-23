Summer Walker Literally Burns Her Bridge With NLE Choppa In Tense Visual For "Heart Of A Woman"

Summer's done it with this single and music video combo.

Right now, a release date has yet to be determined, but we assume it's going to arrive in early 2025. While we wait, we do have this music video to chew over and it's tense and excellently directed. It plays out the lyrics of the track very accurately, as Summer continues to experience this same gut-wrenching day three times in her head. We learn that her partner commits an act of infidelity at a photoshoot that he's also attending. In a fun twist, NLE Choppa plays her fictional boyfriend. Things continue to spiral for Summer though, as she at one point smashes a bottle on his head. However, after replaying the image in her head a third time, she decides to end things for good. While NLE takes a shower, Summer dumps gasoline in a room and drops a lit cigarette onto the floor. The fire alarm goes off before the video cuts to black. It's chilling and it builds the world for this album perfectly.

Summer Walker is really capitalizing on her upcoming album title Finally Over It with this new visual. Moments ago, the Georgia R&B singer-songwriter put out a music video for "Heart Of A Woman," the project's lead single. It hit streaming platforms back in October and it's become a fan-favorite already. It's got sharp storytelling and thematic consistency to the album, something that is always a plus. On the track, the 28-year-old GRAMMY nominee is stuck in this vicious cycle of her man doing a lot of detrimental things to their relationship. However, Summer continues to go back to him. It's a painful but vocally stunning track and one that has us eagerly awaiting the rest of the LP.

