NLE Choppa Continues To Expand His Range On Carey Washington Collab "Don't Walk Away"

NLE claims he's "this generation Michael" with this release and his upcoming project.

In some of the photos, he's trying to his best interpretation of Michael Jackson's famous lean dance stunt, all while wearing a familiar-looking leather jacket. Whether he's calling himself that because of his new single, "Don't Walk Away," or for Sluffin SZN, is unclear. But what is evident is that he's trying to become as big as the King of Pop by expanding his range and reach as an artist. This Carey Washington collab finds NLE getting into his moodier R&B side while also flashing some influences from sexy drill and Jersey club. So far, the track is garnering some mixed reactions from fans due to the drastic stylistic switch-up. However, we can appreciate Choppa's willingness to grow, and we are intrigued to hear what he's going to present on his fifth tape of 2024 .

There was some speculation prior to today that NLE Choppa was going to drop a new project. Sluffin SZN was going to be the follow-up to SLUT SZN, an eight-song collection featuring some singles and his "SLUT ME OUT" series. However, due to unforeseen and unforetold circumstances, it's going to be out on Christmas Eve instead. "NEW PROJECT DECEMBER 24th," he wrote on Instagram earlier this week alongside a collage of photos from a music video shoot. The Memphis native also made a bold proclamation, writing, "This Generation Michael… Watch This 🥶"

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.