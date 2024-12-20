NLE Choppa Continues To Expand His Range On Carey Washington Collab "Don't Walk Away"

There was some speculation prior to today that NLE Choppa was going to drop a new project. Sluffin SZN was going to be the follow-up to SLUT SZN, an eight-song collection featuring some singles and his "SLUT ME OUT" series. However, due to unforeseen and unforetold circumstances, it's going to be out on Christmas Eve instead. "NEW PROJECT DECEMBER 24th," he wrote on Instagram earlier this week alongside a collage of photos from a music video shoot. The Memphis native also made a bold proclamation, writing, "This Generation Michael… Watch This 🥶"
In some of the photos, he's trying to his best interpretation of Michael Jackson's famous lean dance stunt, all while wearing a familiar-looking leather jacket. Whether he's calling himself that because of his new single, "Don't Walk Away," or for Sluffin SZN, is unclear. But what is evident is that he's trying to become as big as the King of Pop by expanding his range and reach as an artist. This Carey Washington collab finds NLE getting into his moodier R&B side while also flashing some influences from sexy drill and Jersey club. So far, the track is garnering some mixed reactions from fans due to the drastic stylistic switch-up. However, we can appreciate Choppa's willingness to grow, and we are intrigued to hear what he's going to present on his fifth tape of 2024.
"Don't Walk Away" - NLE Choppa & Carey Washington
Quotable Lyrics:
Reminiscing to the night, I wonder where the day go
Left me with a open wound like I got hit with Draco
I'm so rich, I tried to put your feelings on a payroll
Shanaynay for rainy days, rain can't even stay
Me and you, share the floor
Take my hand for onе more dance
Read More: Drake v. UMG/iHeartMedia Case Leaves Court Confused As Hearing Date Suffers Unforeseen Delays