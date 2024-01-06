NLE Choppa And DJ BOOKER Team For A Mini Project "The Chosen Ones"

NLE Choppa is teaming up with an old friend for a little seven-track project. But first, let us take a quick look back at his 2023. The Memphis talent was pretty active, as he worked with some international artists while sticking to his roots. Some of his highlights included the sequel to his debut project Cottonwood.

In terms of tracks that stood out for Choppa, it is quite a long list. One of his hottest collaborations was with French rapper Gambi on "Bonjour." Of course, you also have the singles "IT'S GETTING HOT," which was very polarizing. Additionally, he closed out his halo "Shotta Flow" series with the seventh installment.

Listen To The Chosen Ones By DJ BOOKER And NLE Choppa

To start the new year, we mentioned Choppa is working with a familiar face for a short album called The Chosen Ones. That artist is DJ BOOKER. He has been crafting beats since 2016 but has a very minimal discography. BOOKER weaves in and out of different lanes such as dance, electronic, and rap. These two first worked with each other on a 2020 loosie "Ayeee." Then, they would go on to release the eventual lead single for this tape in 2022 with "Mem." To match the various production choices Choppa uses multiple cadences that make him sound like someone else. You can check out the tape with the DSP links above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new album, The Chosen One, by NLE Choppa and DJ BOOKER? Which songs are you gravitating toward the most so far after the first few listens? Do you think these two should collaborate more often going forward? How do you feel about Choppa trying out different rap styles on this project? Did any of them land for you, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around NLE Choppa and DJ BOOKER. Finally, stay with us for the most informative project posts throughout the week.

The Chosen Ones Tracklist:

Off the Muscle Big Homie It's Up Switch the Beat Up Mem From the Heart Purge On Em

