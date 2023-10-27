NLE Choppa Adds Another Nine New Tracks To “Cottonwood 2 (Deluxe 2.0)”

On October 20, multiple publications, including us, reported that NLE Choppa's mother, Angela Potts, was extremely concerned about her son's whereabouts. Many were concerned, especially his mother. However it was more of false alarm, as NLE went back to his old neighborhood of Cottonwood to work on music. His debut project is pays homage to it as well as his most recent LP. In fact, NLE filmed a music video there for a hot freestyle and single, "CMON FREESTYLE."

It saw the rapper perform like the rent was due and it lands on his newest project. Cottonwood 2 came out back in April and it already received the deluxe treatment just three days later. Now, we have a second expanded edition with Cottonwood 2 (Deluxe 2.0). The first deluxe tacked on nine new songs and so does this one.

Listen To Cottonwood 2 (Deluxe 2.0) From NLE Choppa

NLE adds some tracks that have been out like "IT'S GETTING HOT" and the new freestyle. It also adds new features from Lil Wayne and BigXThaPlug. Unfortunately, the Weezy addition is a spoken word bit, but it is cool to see him hype up one of the newer rappers to the game. Give the newest deluxe a try above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new deluxe version from NLE Choppa, Cottonwood 2 (Deluxe 2.0)? Do you think these new tracks were worth adding to Cottonwood 2? Which song are you enjoying the most from 2.0? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around NLE Choppa, as well as all of the hottest album drops.

Cottonwood 2 (Deluxe 2.0) Tracklist [Newest Additions Only]:

MESSAGE FROM WEEZY (feat. Lil Wayne) WE SEE YOU IT'S GETTING HOT PISTOL PACCIN (feat. BigXThaPlug) SMOKIN ON THEM CMON FREESTYLE GOOD DAY FLAWS (feat. Rob49) AUNTIE LIVING ROOM

