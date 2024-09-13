NLE Choppa Manages To Get Even Nastier On "SLUT ME OUT 3" With Carey Washington

Choppa also takes the series in a different direction sonically.

NLE Choppa had the internet extremely confused last week with his tweet, "I'm Coming Out". Given what he's been up to musically and online, people were jumping to conclusions that it was something in regard to his sexuality. But "Yall ain’t let me finish". Instead, he was coming out "With New Song... A New Project This Month, and Black Duck Boots". It appears that he's following this release of things in order because NLE Choppa is here with "SLUT ME OUT 3".

This is now the third release in his newest single series and perhaps a follow-up to the now completed "Shotta Flow" run. Additionally, this looks to be a new single for his "new project this month". It's called the Slut SZN Mixtape, and according to Genius, its arriving on September 27. There was some speculation it was going to drop in August after the announcement of Choppa's Slut SZN clothing line. But it appears we now have a concrete date given the eclectic Memphis MC's tweet. With "SLUT ME OUT 3", NLE Choppa is bringing more of a pop/disco/dance pop vibe with this one. But don't let the clean and agreeable production fool you. This may be the most descriptive and raunchy one out of the trio yet.

