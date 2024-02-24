Chrisean Rock Receives Bench Warrant For Arrest Due To Probation & Assault: Report

It seems like Chrisean Rock has a lot to make up for when it comes to her previous legal history and background. Moreover, new documents indicate that she received a bench warrant for her arrest due to violating her four-year probation sentence. However, what is the most salient point amid this new warrant is that it’s also for the former Baddies star’s assault of James Wright. For those unaware, she attacked him during Tamar Braxton’s recent show, and this was a big scandal that she sought to sweep under the rug. Now, though, it looks like the 23-year-old might have to go to prison for 30 days while her volatile and on-and-off-again boo Blueface is also behind bars.

Not only that, but this warrant is also due to Chrisean Rock's beef with (and assault of) Woah Vicky, fellow reality television star. As such, there’s a lot of baggage to hang onto here, and a lot of things that she will have to answer for. Many fans on social media questioned how this would affect Chrisean Jr., given that both his parents may be incarcerated soon. Perhaps he will stay with the Rock family, as they have been the most outwardly supportive of the little one since before his birth. Alas, this is all just speculation.

Chrisean Rock's Bench Warrant: See Details

Furthermore, even Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s relationship is kind of up in the air right now, when it was previously very much at odds. For example, she recently seemed to brush off the rumors that he has a third baby mama, and all the other negativity that came her way on social media so far this year. But despite the Baltimore native’s frankly toxic incidents with, to, or because of the California rapper in their entire history, she is still very much loyal to him. Hopefully she is prioritizing their child and his care right now if she really has to go to the slammer.

Meanwhile, we can’t help but wonder what Karlissa Saffold might think of all this. Blueface’s mother and her almost daughter-in-law have a pretty strained relationship, and that’s putting it lightly. Most likely, the next few days will hold some important developments and updates in that regard. With that in mind, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Chrisean Rock.

