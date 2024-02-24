Chrisean Rock Receives Bench Warrant For Arrest Due To Probation & Assault: Report

The Baltimore native and former "Baddies" star received assault charges due to incidents with James Wright and Woah Vicky.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Chrisean Rock Warrant Arrest Assault Probation Hip Hop News

It seems like Chrisean Rock has a lot to make up for when it comes to her previous legal history and background. Moreover, new documents indicate that she received a bench warrant for her arrest due to violating her four-year probation sentence. However, what is the most salient point amid this new warrant is that it’s also for the former Baddies star’s assault of James Wright. For those unaware, she attacked him during Tamar Braxton’s recent show, and this was a big scandal that she sought to sweep under the rug. Now, though, it looks like the 23-year-old might have to go to prison for 30 days while her volatile and on-and-off-again boo Blueface is also behind bars.

Not only that, but this warrant is also due to Chrisean Rock's beef with (and assault of) Woah Vicky, fellow reality television star. As such, there’s a lot of baggage to hang onto here, and a lot of things that she will have to answer for. Many fans on social media questioned how this would affect Chrisean Jr., given that both his parents may be incarcerated soon. Perhaps he will stay with the Rock family, as they have been the most outwardly supportive of the little one since before his birth. Alas, this is all just speculation.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Lookalike Appears In NLE Choppa & Lil Mabu’s New Music Video Dissing Blueface

Chrisean Rock's Bench Warrant: See Details

Furthermore, even Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s relationship is kind of up in the air right now, when it was previously very much at odds. For example, she recently seemed to brush off the rumors that he has a third baby mama, and all the other negativity that came her way on social media so far this year. But despite the Baltimore native’s frankly toxic incidents with, to, or because of the California rapper in their entire history, she is still very much loyal to him. Hopefully she is prioritizing their child and his care right now if she really has to go to the slammer.

Meanwhile, we can’t help but wonder what Karlissa Saffold might think of all this. Blueface’s mother and her almost daughter-in-law have a pretty strained relationship, and that’s putting it lightly. Most likely, the next few days will hold some important developments and updates in that regard. With that in mind, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Chrisean Rock.

Read More: Chrisean Rock’s Dating Game Pistol Whipping Prompts YouTuber Beef

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.