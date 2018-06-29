bench warrant
- Pop CultureChrisean Rock Receives Bench Warrant For Arrest Due To Probation & Assault: ReportThe Baltimore native and former "Baddies" star received assault charges due to incidents with James Wright and Woah Vicky.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeChief Keef Hit With Bench Warrant Over DUI ChargeA judge issued a $10K bench warrant for Chief Keef after he was a no-show in court. By Aron A.
- GossipBlueface's Artist Chrisean Rock Arrested On Warrant In New Orleans: ReportIt all stemmed from her Oklahoma arrest where she was detained for allegedly stealing Blueface's car—but she was also hit with drug charges, as well.By Erika Marie
- CrimeR. Kelly No-Show In Minnesota Sex Solicitation Case, Arrest Warrant IssuedDamn, Kellz.By Aron A.
- MusicTeairra Mari Targets 50 Cent In The Aftermath Of Her "Confusing Bench Warrant"Teairra Mari pauses for a couple of days of respite before resuming her 50 Cent offensive.By Devin Ch
- SportsAdrien Broner Reportedly Arrested On Battery Charges, Gets Trolled By Andrew CaldwellBroner was reportedly arrested on a bench warrant.By Erika Marie
- Music50 Cent Trolls Tekashi 6ix9ine Amidst Jail Threats: "My Son Is A Little Retarded Your Honor"The comedic feud continues.By Zaynab
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Threatened With Jail For Dodging Court: Judge Issues Strict WarningThe rapper risks prison if he keeps being flaky.By Zaynab
- Music03 Greedo Misses Flight To Commence His 20 Year Prison Sentence03 Greedo slapped with a bench warrant for missing his court hearing.By Devin Ch