Chief Keef has managed to steer clear of the law in recent times but it looks like he might be facing some serious setbacks after he failed to appear in court. According to TMZ, a judge issued a bench warrant for the Chicago rapper’s arrest over his DUI case.

The rapper was booked back in 2021 for driving under the influence. Keef was a no-show in court on Wednesday when he was supposed to have a hearing regarding his DUI case. In response, the judge issued a $10,000 bench warrant for his arrest.

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 30: Recording artist Chief Keef backstage at Irving Plaza on October 30, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The incident stems from a traffic stop in June 2021. Police said there was an outstanding warrant against Chief Keef that they discovered during a routine traffic stop. They pulled over the Chicago rapper for driving with a suspended or revoked license when they discovered that there was an active warrant for Keef’s arrest surrounding his DUI case. From there, he was booked and released without bail.

It appears that Keef will be dealing with some headaches after he never showed up to his court appearance on Wednesday.

Chief Keef has, unfortunately, faced DUI charges in the past. In 2017, he was pulled over in Miami during a traffic stop that turned into a drug bust. Police said he failed a sobriety test and a cannabis transaction with a vehicle driving behind them. The police charged four other people with misdemeanor possession of weed. However, Chief Keef was charged with felony DUI. Authorities claimed the rapper’s eyes were bloodshot and his mouth was dry when they approached him. Then a drug expert arrived on the scene when Keef said that he has a medical cannabis card.

“It’s okay. When you find weed in my urine I’ll just get my attorney to get my marijuana card,” he reportedly said.

Chief Keef is still on pace to release his forthcoming album, Almighty So 2, on December 16th. Chief’s new project will include the previously released singles, “Racks Stuffed Inna Couch” and “Tony Montana Flow.”

