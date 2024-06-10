NBA YoungBoy's Son Continues To Flash His Boxing Talents & Fans Have Jokes

YB's son gets it from his superstar grandpa.

NBA YoungBoy has a boxing prodigy in the making with his son KJ. The three-year-old son is also the child of Yaya Mayweather, the daughter of world-famous boxer, Floyd Mayweather. Over the last several months, the young boy has gone viral for how fast he is learning the extremely physical sport. Earlier this year, KJ and Floyd were seen sparring in adorable fashion, as Kentrell Gaulden Jr. was working on target practice. Fast forward to today and we see now that he some serious punching power. In the video below, KJ is whaling on a dummy, with nearly every hit making the target touch the floor.

Fans were quick to make some hilarious jokes in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section on IG. A lot of them made references to NBA YoungBoy's wild personality they certainly had us rolling on the floor. "Hands like his granddaddy and a temper like his daddy. God Bless the playground 😂😂", one user writes. "Naw cuz if he hit my son I’m pressing charges j/k😂😂😂😂", another kids.

NBA YoungBoy's Son UFC Bound?

Others were taking notice of KJ saying, "That's why you must pay for this!" in the clip. "That’s why you must pay for this” is a wild saying for a toddler 😂😂😂". That is when other observers in the comments came in and said that his classmates just need to be nice to him. "Yea, them lil kids need to just leave him alone, because he trained and prepared 🥴😂". If NBA YoungBoy is seeing this, or Floyd for that matter, they must be proud of KJ.