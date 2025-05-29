NBA YoungBoy is a very beloved rapper among younger hip-hop and trap fans, albeit one with a lot of legal obstacles throughout his career. He doesn't have to worry about that as much anymore, though. U.S. President Donald Trump made a few big moves this week, one of which was a presidential pardon for YB.

Interestingly enough, there are people who already put these conversations in motion, at least hypothetically. DJ Akademiks spoke to Donald Trump Jr. last year about a potential pardon for YoungBoy. He took to his Twitter accounts to reminisce on their conversation.

"There's a guy who's a beloved, misunderstood guy, actually. His name is NBA YoungBoy," DJ Akademiks told Donald Trump Jr. "He's been on federal house arrest... For, like, two and a half years. Which, to me, just sounds wrong. For gun possession. He basically shot a music video. They got a call that there were guys on a block shooting a video and they saw weapons. [...] So he has federal charges for that. It could've been a prop. They've been arguing, 'Hey, this is a prop.' That's their actual argument in court. [...] And now everyone's saying, 'You got to ask Donald Trump Jr., if Trump gets back in office and this guy's locked up, we got to throw him to the top of the pardon list.'"

"All the bum a** hip hop outlets got mad I signed a multi million dollar contract wit rumble," DJ Akademiks captioned his retweet of the old clip on Wednesday (May 29). "Without that I don’t sit with the president son who was in the middle of a campaign for 2nd term of presidency. I made it clear we gave af about these issues. Happy for YB. I don’t claim credit but I tried to use my voice and platform for awareness."

Recently, Donald Trump also commuted Larry Hoover's federal sentence. The former Gangster Disciples boss will still remain in Illinois state prison, though. This is because his state sentence for his various crimes remains active despite Trump's federal commutation.