DJ Akademiks Reflects On Pleading With Donald Trump Jr. For An NBA YoungBoy Pardon

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 497 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DJ Akademiks NBA YoungBoy Pardon Donald Trump Jr Hip Hop News
NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 25: Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again performs during Lil Weezyana at Champions Square on August 25, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump recently pardoned NBA YoungBoy and also commuted the federal sentence of Larry Hoover.

NBA YoungBoy is a very beloved rapper among younger hip-hop and trap fans, albeit one with a lot of legal obstacles throughout his career. He doesn't have to worry about that as much anymore, though. U.S. President Donald Trump made a few big moves this week, one of which was a presidential pardon for YB.

Interestingly enough, there are people who already put these conversations in motion, at least hypothetically. DJ Akademiks spoke to Donald Trump Jr. last year about a potential pardon for YoungBoy. He took to his Twitter accounts to reminisce on their conversation.

"There's a guy who's a beloved, misunderstood guy, actually. His name is NBA YoungBoy," DJ Akademiks told Donald Trump Jr. "He's been on federal house arrest... For, like, two and a half years. Which, to me, just sounds wrong. For gun possession. He basically shot a music video. They got a call that there were guys on a block shooting a video and they saw weapons. [...] So he has federal charges for that. It could've been a prop. They've been arguing, 'Hey, this is a prop.' That's their actual argument in court. [...] And now everyone's saying, 'You got to ask Donald Trump Jr., if Trump gets back in office and this guy's locked up, we got to throw him to the top of the pardon list.'"

Read More: Chance The Rapper Calls Larry Hoover A "Political Prisoner" While Addressing Commutation

Trump Larry Hoover

"All the bum a** hip hop outlets got mad I signed a multi million dollar contract wit rumble," DJ Akademiks captioned his retweet of the old clip on Wednesday (May 29). "Without that I don’t sit with the president son who was in the middle of a campaign for 2nd term of presidency. I made it clear we gave af about these issues. Happy for YB. I don’t claim credit but I tried to use my voice and platform for awareness."

Recently, Donald Trump also commuted Larry Hoover's federal sentence. The former Gangster Disciples boss will still remain in Illinois state prison, though. This is because his state sentence for his various crimes remains active despite Trump's federal commutation.

Elsewhere, NBA YoungBoy thanked Donald Trump for this pardon. He wrote a heartfelt message of gratitude for the convicted executive on social media.

Read More: Larry Hoover Jr. Reaches Out To Kanye West Following His Father's Presidential Commutation

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.1K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.0K
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet Politics Larry Hoover Jr. Reaches Out To Kanye West Following His Father's Presidential Commutation 1029
Pan Am Games: Closing Ceremony Politics Kanye West Thanks Drake & Donald Trump Following Larry Hoover's Commutation 1154