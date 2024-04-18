Donald Trump Jr & Akademiks Discuss Fulton County DA Fani Willis "Lying To The Court"

DJ Akademiks isn't necessarily the most reputable blogger in the hip-hop space, but he certainly knows how to get people talking. Rather than tapping another rapper or industry executive to stream with him, the podcaster recently sat down with nepo baby and politician Donald Trump Jr to discuss many topics. With everything unfolding with Diddy in the news lately, the duo spoke about the Bad Boy leader's connection with the late Kim Porter. According to Junior, the model was fearful of the man she shared children with. Elsewhere, Ak and his guest compared the raids on Sean Combs' homes to what Trump experienced on his property.

As the conversation turned more political, Akademiks asked the former POTUS' son for his thoughts on Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. "The DA, Fani Willis, she's actually prosecuting a bunch of people that are hip-hop artists. There's a whole ongoing conversation [about whether] she's fairly targeting these guys because they committed crimes, or maybe because their lyrics are violent? You're arresting these guys and holding them for years," the host explained to Trump Jr.

Akademiks Invites Donald Trump Jr. On His Rumble Stream

Both men then began ranting about Willis being a liar after her romantic relationship with a colleague was exposed. "She lied to the court, her boyfriend lied to the court," Ak's guest declared. "A guy that had never tried anything criminally was brought in, paid almost three-quarters of a million dollars. They go on lavish vacations together... He's a civil lawyer, it's a DA's office. They have dozens of criminal prosecutors there," he reflected, unimpressed with the Georgia native's shady behaviour. "This is a not-so-humble public servant.'

With the upcoming election, we've been seeing a lot more of Donald Trump and his family lately. Kanye West is one MC who made his admiration for the reality star-turned-politician very clear, but since then, several other celebrities have taken up behind the MAGA leader as well. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

