Donald Trump Election Trial In Georgia Put On Hold Over Fani Willis Probe

Donald Trump may have caught a conviction recently, but another of his trials for alleged criminal misconduct and behavior saw a small W for him. Moreover, the Georgia Court of Appeals indefinitely postponed his state election interference trial on the local level through a Wednesday (June 5) court order, CNN reports. This is due to a judicial panel's need to decide whether to disqualify Fulton County's District Attorney Fani Willis from the case. Willis had a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she hired for it, something that Trump and his alleged racketeering codefendants have attempted to discredit her over.

Furthermore, this is Donald Trump's latest legal victory, and one that further ensures he won't have to deal with some of his legal battles during his campaign for U.S. president for 2024 if he can't beat them outright at the moment. The judicial panel is expected to issue a verdict on Fani Willis by March of next year, although it could be sooner since sources reportedly close to the case supposedly told CNN that the overall timeline is still pretty unclear. As such, a trial will most likely not take place before the election this November. A spokesperson for Willis' office declined comment on the court order at this time, but the District Attorney can request a speedier decision.

Fulton County's Superior Judge, Scott McAfee, previously let court proceedings continue as the court of appeals deliberated on Fani Willis' participation. Donald Trump and his codefendants put a lot of pressure to get the prosecution on the defensive side and change discussion from their alleged crimes to Willis' misconduct. Still, McAfee found no evidence that the D.A. financially benefitted from her relationship with Nathan Wade, and thus allowed her to remain after Wade stepped down as a qualifier.