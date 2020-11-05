2020 election
- MusicJohn Legend Explains Why He Fell Out With Kanye WestJohn Legend says it wasn't just politics that drove him and Ye apart.By Rex Provost
- PoliticsKanye West 2020 Campaign Committee Claims Someone Stole Thousands To Pay Bills: ReportThe campaign committee reportedly contacted the Federal Election Commission with claims that they "fell victim to a fraud scheme."By Erika Marie
- TVDonald Trump Walks Out Of "Talk TV" Interview With Piers Morgan: "Very Dishonest"After using Nicki Minaj's name to promote his new show, Morgan returns with a viral clip of his heated sit-down with America's former president.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsTucker Carlson Reportedly Told People He Voted For Kanye WestTucker Carlson reportedly told associates that he voted for Kanye West in the 2020 election, not Trump.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsTrump Admits He Didn't Win 2020 ElectionTrump finally admitted that he didn't win the 2020 election during an interview with Fox News.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsTrump Pressured Justice Department To Overturn 2020 Election ResultsThe 45th President of the United States passed along emails to the Department of Justice in an attempt to nullify the election results.By EJ Panaligan
- PoliticsTrump Issues Statement On Biden Winning 2020 ElectionDonald Trump provides a statement finally conceding the 2020 Presidential Election to Joe Biden.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsMatthew McConaughey Calls Out The "Illiberal Left" As HypocritesMatthew McConaughey says the "illiberal left" are hypocrites for "patronizing" Trump supporters in denial over the election results.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsBarack Obama Called "Racist" For Comments About Hispanic Trump VotersHe says evangelical Hispanic Trump supporters are more concerned with gay marriage & abortion rather than Trump saying "racist things about Mexicans."By Erika Marie
- PoliticsBoosie Badazz Compares Lil Pump's Trump Support To Being A "House N*gga"The rapper says Trump is "like a slave owner."By Erika Marie
- PoliticsBiden Asks Public For Financial Help Because Trump Refuses To ConcedeTrump's refusal to allow a peaceful transition into the White House has caused Biden's team to have to fund it themselves.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsObama Theorizes Why Rappers Like 50 Cent & Lil Wayne Endorsed TrumpBarack Obama shares his thoughts on Trump's increase in Black male voters in 2020.By Aron A.
- PoliticsElection Officials Claim No Evidence Of Voter Fraud In Any StateThe New York Times reports that there was no voter fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election, investigating state election officials and secretaries of state.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsPostal Worker Recants Story About Voter Fraud In Strange Election ReportA report states that a postal worker claimed fraud, but then recanted by signing an affidavit before denying that he recanted.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsLil Jon Shuts Down Republican Congressman Using "Get Low" LyricsThe congressman bragged about his win by using a few lines from the classic hit, but Lil Jon wasn't having it.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureWendy Williams Thinks Donald Trump Deserves His Election RecountThe talk show host said Trump "has the right" for a recount if he truly believes the election was "stolen from him."By Erika Marie
- PoliticsJoe Biden Wins 2020 Election Over Donald TrumpJoe Biden will become the next President of the United States and Kamala Harris will become the Vice-President of the United States.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYG & Nipsey's "FDT (F*ck Donald Trump)" Single Surges In StreamsThe controversial song has been a favorite for those who oppose the President.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsJoe Biden Addresses The Nation: "We Are Going To Win This Race"As vote counting continues, Biden remains confident.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsNLE Choppa Disputes Election's Legitimacy: "Votes Don't Even Count"NLE Choppa claims that the public's votes don't even count and that Presidents are decided "40+ years in advance".By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsReginae Carter Demands Apology From People Who Supported TrumpThis comes just a week after her father, Lil Wayne, posted a photo of himself with Trump as he endorsed the President.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsNevada Needs Another Week To Count VotesNevada will only complete processing ballots on November 12.By Alex Zidel