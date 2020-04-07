donald trump jr.
- PoliticsDonald Trump Jr. Asks Courtroom Sketch Artist To Make Him "Look Sexy"Donald Trump Jr. wanted the courtroom sketch artist to make him look "sexy" while testifying, this week.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsSam Asghari Stands Up To Donald Trump Jr. In Defense Of Britney SpearsAsghari came to her defense from a meme about her recent controversial video.By Lavender Alexandria
- PoliticsDonald Trump Jr. Trends After Making Fun Of Paul Pelosi With Halloween Costume Post"What joy is there mocking the beating of an 82-year-old man?" one Instagram user pondered after seeing DTJ's post.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDonald Trump & Family Sued For Fraud By New York Attorney GeneralThe $250 million lawsuit alleges "staggering" real estate fraud in the family business. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MoviesDonald Trump Jr. Sells "Guns Don’t Kill People, Alec Baldwin Kills People" ShirtsDonald Trump Jr. is selling shirts to troll Alec Baldwin after the shooting on the set of "Rust."By Cole Blake
- PoliticsU.S. Passes 12 Million Confirmed Cases of COVID-19The United States has passed 12 million confirmed cases of COVID-19.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDonald Trump Jr. Has COVID-19Like father, like son.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureAubrey O'Day Says Trump Jr. Threatened To Release Naked Photos Of HerShe claims they were on a thumb drive and it was all to "silence & discredit" her.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsAubrey O'Day Alleges Donald Trump Jr. Did Drugs When They Were TogetherThe Danity Kane member, who is Donald Trump Jr.’s alleged former mistress, has recently taken it upon herself to expose his dirty secrets.By Noor Lobad
- PoliticsDonald Trump Jr. Claims COVID-19 Deaths Are Down To "Almost Nothing"Over 230,000 people in America have died from COVID-19, and numbers are beginning to surge once again.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsTrump Jr. "Wants To Stage An Intervention" For His Father: ReportTrump's children are concerned over their father's recent tweets but only Donald Trump Jr. thinks his dad is "acting crazy." By Aron A.
- PoliticsDonald Trump Jr. Calls Joe Biden's Son Hunter A "Crackhead"Donald Trump Jr. calls Hunter Biden, Joe's son, a "crackhead" during a recent appearance.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsDonald Trump Jr. Addresses Kenosha Killings: "We All Do Stupid Things At 17"Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who killed two people and injured a third, has been praised by many as a hero who acted in self-defense.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsDonald Trump Jr. Calls For End To Racism, Says George Floyd Murder Is A "Disgrace"The President's son also said officers should be held accountable but rejected the idea of defunding the police.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsDonald Trump Cheated On His SATs According To NieceThe President's niece revealed the not-so-shocking news in her new book. By Noah John
- PoliticsTrump Jr. Jokingly Advocates For "Tiger King" Joe Exotic's PardonDonald Trump Jr.'s a big fan of Netflix "Tiger King" and believes Joe Exotic's may have been too harshly penalized.By Aron A.