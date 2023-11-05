Donald Trump Jr. Asks Courtroom Sketch Artist To Make Him “Look Sexy”

Donald Trump Jr. asked the courtroom sketch artist to make him “look sexy” in her illustrations while appearing in court to testify in the fraud trial against his family business in New York on Thursday. The artist, Jane Rosenberg, told the story to Reuters, before Don Jr. confirmed it on social media afterward.
Rosenberg explained that Don Jr. referenced a fake drawing of former cryptocurrency CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. “I said, ‘That’s fake,'” Rosenberg told the outlet. “It doesn’t look anything like him, doesn’t look anything like Sam Bankman-Fried … and there’s no one in the courtroom drawing that.”
Read More: Donald Trump Remixes Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” On “SNL”: Video
Donald Trump Jr. During His Father's Civil Fraud Trial
Trump reacted to the story in a post on Twitter. "True story. I mean this was the SBF sketch. I mean give me a f$&@ing break!?! Seems like a reasonable ask. LOl," he wrote. In another post, this time on Instagram, he shared his own courtroom sketch with the caption: "Follow up to yesterday’s post. WTF Fat slob SBF gets to look like a superhero Zac Efron and I look Kermit the fricken frog in our courtroom drawings… It ain’t right."
Don Jr. Shares His Courtroom Sketch
New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) brought the lawsuit against the Trump family, claiming they inflated and deflated the value of their various assets to receive lower taxes and improved insurance coverage. Be on the lookout for further updates on the case on HotNewHipHop.
Read More: Sam Asghari Stands Up To Donald Trump Jr. In Defense Of Britney Spears
[Via]