label drama
- MusicKanye West Started "GOOD Fridays" Series Due To Industry Politics, Consequence ClaimsSometimes, you have to cut out the middle man.ByGabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Implores Yung Bleu To Join Him Against Their Label In Their LawsuitUnited they stood; divided they may fall.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.6K Views
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Accuses 1501 Of Draining FundsThe Houston MC claimed that Carl Crawford is getting a far more substantive cut of the label's budget than what he deserves- while leaving artists like her out of the equation.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1329 Views
- MusicMaster P Responds To Jess Hilarious & Fat Trel AccusationsBoth Hilarious and Trel spoke recently about how the No Limit label boss mistreated them as artists and collaborators.ByGabriel Bras Nevares4.3K Views
- MusicMeek Mill's Producer Calls Him Out For Bad Business & Hypocrisy: "I Feel Like Kanye When He Walked Into That Roc-A-Fella Building"A producer signed to Meek Mill's Dreamchasers label called out the rapper for allegedly being a hypocrite and running bad business.ByAlex Zidel40.0K Views
- AnticsRick Ross Responds To Ari Lennox Wanting Off J. Cole's Label: "She Needs Wingstop"Rick Ross will always find a way to promote Wingstop.ByAlex Zidel33.4K Views
- Pop CultureMariah Carey Left Roc Nation To Downsize Team, Not Jay-Z Beef: ReportThe news follows reports that the songstress has parted ways with the rap mogul's label after a heated dispute. ByMadusa S.1.9K Views
- NewsYoung Buck Addresses 50 Cent & G-Unit Drama On "Outbreak"Young Buck returns with his new project "Outbreak," calling out 50 Cent, speaking on his label issues, and addressing 6ix9ine.ByAlex Zidel67.8K Views
- MusicJ. Prince Responds To Megan Thee Stallion Label DramaJ. Prince sets the record straight after Megan Thee Stallion allegedly included him in a lawsuit "wrapped around lies and stupidity."ByAlex Zidel9.0K Views
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Literally Clowns DJ Drama's Artist Jack HarlowLil Uzi Vert is yelling "Free Uzi" to anyone that will listen.ByAlex Zidel17.2K Views
- MusicNav Is Selling "Free Lil Uzi Vert" MerchNav has been rocking with Lil Uzi Vert for a minute.ByAlex Zidel12.8K Views
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Shuts Down Return Rumors: "Happy & Retired"Lil Uzi Vert is "happy and retired."ByAlex Zidel14.9K Views
- MusicRich The Kid & Famous Dex End Rich Forever Drama With VVS Watch GiftDexter is gonna have some very shiny wrists because of his Rich Forever boss.ByAlex Zidel4.0K Views
- MusicComethazine Trashes His Label & Announces Intention To Start His Own"Bawskee Record$ coming soon b-tch!"ByAlex Zidel6.1K Views
- MusicRich The Kid's "R.I.P Rich The Kid" Post Has Fans Wondering What's HappeningThe rapper wiped his entire Instagram page and kept one cryptic post.ByAlex Zidel123.0K Views
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Warns Artists Not To Sign To Rappers Or DJ'sDid Lil Uzi Vert just shade DJ Drama?ByAron A.31.1K Views