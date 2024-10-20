Kanye West Started "GOOD Fridays" Series Due To Industry Politics, Consequence Claims

Sometimes, you have to cut out the middle man.

Kanye West kicked off his 2010s run with quite a bang through his "G.O.O.D. Fridays" series, a slew of weekly singles that revamped his standing in the music industry along with My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. But perhaps some folks don't see that standing and those singles as connected as Consequence thinks they might be. The rapper recently spoke on Touré Show and told the hip-hop journalist how industry and label drama inspired Ye's string of songs. This came about while discussing the long wait in between Con's various projects leading up to this year's Nice Doing Business With You.

"I had a record deal with Motown that didn’t pan out due to the fact that I had a number one record at Urban Radio," Consequence shared. "Motown’s Urban radio department, my record was the number one priority in the building. And then the Taylor Swift incident happened, and anything that [Kanye West] was associated with got pulled from radio. [...] [Con's "Whatever You Want" with Ye and John Legend wasn't] shelved because it was out, but it just lost all momentum. The only record that radio was even considering playing at that time because it already started and had a big push was ‘Run This Town.’ My s**t was still on the climb.

Consequence On Touré Show

"Anything with Kanye at that time, that’s how 'G.O.O.D. Fridays' ended up happening. He had to release it directly to people because the politics was crazy at the time," Consequence claimed. It certainly makes sense, and the politics are probably a whole lot "crazier" now. Nevertheless, Kanye West's singles still get a lot of spins with fans and they form part of a pretty iconic era.