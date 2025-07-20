Rick Ross & DC Young Fly Trade Blows Over Podcast Walkout

Rick Ross abruptly left the 85 South show with DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, and Karlous Miller way back in 2021.

Rick Ross is no stranger to media crossovers, such as the recent announcement of his "Coulda Been House" participation alongside Druski. But one particular incident from back in 2021 is popping out to haunt him, and DC Young Fly is not shy about letting him know that.

For those unaware, DC hosts the 85 South show with Chico Bean and Karlous Miller. The cohort recent appeared on Rory and Mal's podcast to talk about an interview they did with Ross back in 2021. At one point of that conversation, Rozay said he had to use the bathroom and abruptly left the set, with his team explaining that he had to catch a flight. For the record, he told The Breakfast Club that he didn't do this spitefully.

Nevertheless, DC told Rory and Mal that there are some hard feelings about the "For The Money" rapper's exit. That's because the other podcast he left them for asked him tough questions, whereas 85 South would've avoided damaging inquiries. According to Complex, Rick Ross responded to DC Young Fly via various Instagram Story posts.

"I didn’t ask you what your analytics was and this and that," Ross remarked. "I came on face, homie, to show love. Don’t make it like I walked off on you. I came early. Rozay had some other things to do too." He said he did the show for free, wasted his time by wearing a Gucci jacket, and wants the team to have lemon pepper wings for him for next time.

Rick Ross & DC Young Fly Responses

Then, DC Young Fly responded to Rick Ross' remarks with his own social media video. "Ross, you ain't the only n***a," he expressed. "Boosie did it for free. T.I. do it for free. N***a, Busta Ryhmes did it for free. N***a, Snoop Dogg did it for free. Everybody who sat on that couch do it for free. [...] You always got room to come back to be on the biggest podcast in the world. […] And the jacket n***a, you wore the jacket for no reason? Well, let me buy that Gucci jacket up off you then. So I can tell my son, 'I bought this from a n***a who left.'"

"Don't pull up act like you doing us a favor," DC concluded concerning the Mississippi native. "And then just leave here without saying something. Just say something so we can know what going on, gang. We ain't tripping, but pull back up […] So, Ross, get out the pool and give me a call." He said 85 South did have Wingstop for Ross at the studio, but he didn't notice.

