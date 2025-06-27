Rick Ross pulls out the Maybach as he rolls around with Pharrell Williams in Paris, France for their reunion track, "For The Money." Teasing the track earlier this week with a snippet visual of the Bawse and Skateboard P crusing the city and surrounded by Paris lights, the two follow up their 2018 collaborations, “Presidential” and “Get Down." "For The Money" marks Rozay's first track of 2025.

“This Friday, we breaking records," said Ross on Instagram. "This a new level of creativity. An international smash record produced by Pharrell. Ricky Rozay sliding on that motherfucker you know the way I do. This right here is different. This will forever guarantee my name is set in stone.”

The track delivers the Bawse's signature money motivated wordplay over Pharrell's tailor-made production. It's seemless, classic, and expensive. Ross says the track is "big boy talk only."

While Pharrell cheers on Rozay with lavish ad-libs, the track blends luxury with raw energy as Ross delivers his signature commanding flow. "For The Money" is the only other track produced by Pharrell as he works on the entire reunion album for The Clipse, Let God Sort Em Out.

The latest single marks Rick Ross's return to music after several business ventures and another successful year of his annual bike and car show. Ross opened a dential company in Florida earlier this year. It adds to his impressive portfolio, including Wingstop and Belaire.

“For The Money” - Rick Ross Ft. Pharrell Williams

Quotable Lyrics

Everybody wants beef, niggas want smoke

Hoes gettin' high, niggas on dope

Everybody got rich, then they went broke