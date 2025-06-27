News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
For The Money
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Songs
Rich Ross & Pharrell Williams Chase The Paper Through Paris For New Collab "For The Money"
Rick Ross called the record an “international slapper” and praised Pharrell Williams’ magic touch. Rozay takes a trip to Paris for the song.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
15 mins ago