News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
gravity freestyle
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Songs
Lloyd Banks Makes G Herbo's "Went Legit" His On "Gravity Freestyle"
Next up on the chopping block for Lloyd Banks and his freestyle run is G Herbo. On "Gravity" he raps over "Went Legit."
By
Zachary Horvath
August 05, 2025