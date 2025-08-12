If your little kids are fans of Tyler The Creator then you may want to stray them away from watching the visual for "Sugar On My Tongue." The California luminary put it out moments ago and it's quite the wild ride. It starts out fairly innocent as he spits game at a stunning woman across from him in an empty room covered in white tiles.

Once the DON'T TAP THE GLASS artist raps "Invite me if you come, come, come (Come, come, come) /

It's all I want to eat, eat, eat," the woman starts to feel what he's putting down. We then get introduced to her mother and father when Tyler says, "Tell your mama (Tell 'em what?) / Tell your daddy (Tell 'em what?)."

A dance party ensues when the chorus enters, which a major theme of this latest body of work. However, when verse two plays, things get down right freaky. Tyler's submissive energy on the track plays out visually as he's wearing a black latex outfit with a mask covering his eyes and nose.

That same woman he's head over heels over is also wearing a similar outfit and has him on leash, dragging him towards her. Their racier ensembles are taken up by the mom and dad, as well as the extras dancing from earlier.

Tyler The Creator DON'T TAP THE GLASS

However, the closing moments of "Sugar On My Tongue" take up the kinkiness to another level. Tyler and the girl are completely naked now. His craving for her is so great that he cuts off his tongue. It falls onto the floor and is watered by the woman with a watering can.

It magically grows to an immense size. So much so that she decides to jump on it and ride it like a bull in the nude. To calm you down, the video cuts to a black screen for the last 10 seconds or so. It's certainly one of his weirder and most sexually charged videos to date that will get people talking.