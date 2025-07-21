Tyler The Creator Concocted An Addicting Treat With "Sugar On My Tongue"

Tyler The Creator's mission for "DON'T TAP THE GLASS" was simple. Dance. "Sugar On My Tongue" will get you to do just that, nonstop.

Tyler The Creator put something in "Sugar On My Tongue" because it's been on repeat since 6 a.m. EST. It's track number two on the California visionary's surprise ninth album, DON'T TAP THE GLASS. The project has only been out for a few hours at the time of writing, but it's easily on the genre's best offerings of 2025.

Leading up to its release, Tyler sent a clear and fair warning to those expecting another grand and complex listening experience. "Yall better get them expectations and hopes down this aint no concept nothing," he tweeted.

He couldn't more correct. However, he's also not. Tyler The Creator did come up with a theme, albeit a simple one. That would be that this 10-track set is a nonstop 80s-90s dance party and it succeeds tremendously.

As we alluded earlier, "Sugar On My Tongue" is a favorite of ours and if you press play down below, it's not hard to see why. The groovy, electro-hop bassline feels part nostalgic and part modern with its shimmering synthy key hits.

Tyler not making another listening experience like CHROMAKOPIA encouraged him to simplify the lyrical content. With a project like this, it's honestly the better for it. "Sugar On My Tongue" still has some sticky and sweet lines that allow to stay in that dancing state.

Like sugar, the track is easily digestible and will have you on a wild rush.

Tyler The Creator "Sugar On My Tongue"

Quotable Lyrics:

Are you from Mars? Make your arms and legs shake, uh-huh
Give me that slice of cream, is it your birthday? Uh-huh
I got a brush, give me your wallet, I'll pay, uh-huh
Don't need no air, I stay down there 'til I fade (Girl, I'm dead)

