Tyler The Creator has once again provided fans with a new music video, this time for his Don’t Tap the Glass track, "SUCKA FREE." He surprised fans with the video on Wednesday afternoon. It features a lo-fi editing style, hearkening back to the days of Windows Movie Maker, as one fan in the comments section on YouTube put it. Tyler dances in various settings while performing the song. It also features clips from a release party for the new album.
Fans in the comments section appear to already be loving the music video. "I am glad Tyler using raw clips and having fun. That why I love Tyler," one user writes. Another top comment adds: "Bro really edited this video with Windows Movie Maker [laughing emojis]. Bringing back the early 2000s era with this one. Thank you."
Tyler The Creator "Don’t Tap The Glass"
Tyler The Creator dropped Don’t Tap the Glass as his ninth studio album back in July. The project features collaborations with Pharrell Williams, Madison McFerrin, and Yebba. It peaked at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200. He's still performing in support of his previous album on Chromakopia: The World Tour, which will continue through September.
When releasing Don’t Tap the Glass, Tyler wrote in a statement on social media that he wanted to get his fans out on the dance floor. He explained at the time: "I asked some friends why they don't dance in public and some said because of the fear of being filmed. I thought damn, a natural form of expression and a certain connection they have with music is now a ghost. It made me wonder how much of our human spirit got killed because of the fear of being a meme, all for having a good time… This album was not made for sitting still. Dancing driving running any type of movement is recommended to maybe understand the spirit of it. Only at full volume."