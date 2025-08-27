Tyler The Creator has once again provided fans with a new music video, this time for his Don’t Tap the Glass track, "SUCKA FREE." He surprised fans with the video on Wednesday afternoon. It features a lo-fi editing style, hearkening back to the days of Windows Movie Maker, as one fan in the comments section on YouTube put it. Tyler dances in various settings while performing the song. It also features clips from a release party for the new album.

Fans in the comments section appear to already be loving the music video. "I am glad Tyler using raw clips and having fun. That why I love Tyler," one user writes. Another top comment adds: "Bro really edited this video with Windows Movie Maker [laughing emojis]. Bringing back the early 2000s era with this one. Thank you."

Tyler The Creator "Don’t Tap The Glass"

Tyler The Creator dropped Don’t Tap the Glass as his ninth studio album back in July. The project features collaborations with Pharrell Williams, Madison McFerrin, and Yebba. It peaked at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200. He's still performing in support of his previous album on Chromakopia: The World Tour, which will continue through September.