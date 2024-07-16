Remy Ma Appears To Use Her Maiden Name Further Fueling Papoose Breakup Rumors

Fans think this is a sure sign Remy Ma and Papoose are done.

Remy Ma is further fueling the rumors that she and her longtime partner, Papoose, have split up. In the credits of her new collaboration with Cool & Dre and Fat Joe, "Outta Control," she used her maiden name, Remy Kioni Smith. When The Neighborhood Talk shared the update on Instagram, they noted that back in 2017, she was still using Remy Mackie.

Fans had mixed feelings about the latest rumors. In the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram post, one user wrote: “She got that surgery and started acting brand new. Pap loved her with the blonde bang and black bob.” Another added: “At least it wasn’t messy! They separated quietly & I wish nothing but the best for that man… and her of course! Hope she understand baby ain’t nothing out here in these streets.”

Read More: Remy Ma Fuels Papoose Breakup Rumors After Her Behavior At His Birthday Party

Remy Ma & Papoose Attend BET Hip Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 30: Papoose and Remy Ma attend BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Filmmagic)

Rumors of trouble in Remy and Papoose's relationship began, last year, when Remy allegedly had an affair with battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain. Eazy seemingly confirmed the rumors in an audio clip that made its way online in December. Remy denied the allegations in a post on X (formerly Twitter) at the time. “Can y’all pleasee STOP with the Eazy & Pap LIES," she wrote. Despite the denial, the rumors have persisted with fans even analyzing Remy's body language when she's been spotted with Papoose. The two have been married since 2008.

Remy Ma Appears To Begin Using Her Maiden Name

Check out the credits to "Outta Control," which show the name Remy Kioni Smith above. On the song, she made headlines for referencing her 2008 convictions of assault, possession of an illegal weapon, and attempted coercion. Be on the lookout for further updates on Remy Ma on HotNewHipHop.