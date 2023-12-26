Remy Ma Shares Positive Message Heading Into 2024

Remy Ma shared an optimistic message on Instagram, on Tuesday, while looking ahead to the new year. She says her presence is a gift and not everyone deserves it. Captioning a video montage of herself, she wrote: “Your presence is a gift. How many of y’all walking into 2024 hitting that Access Denied button? #RemyMa #Reminisce #BigBronx.”

Many fans shared positive comments in response to the post. One wrote: “Okay Remy we need that workout regime, that meal prep regime, that clear skin regime, that everything regime for 2024 because wow.” Fat Joe was among them with the remark: “Killem sis I’m with you every time.” Not everyone was so uplifting. Many others brought up her allegedly cheating on her husband, Papoose, with Eazy the Block Captain.“Still can’t believe she did buddy like that,” one user wrote. Another added: “LOVE HER DEARLY! BUT REMY FOR DEM STREETS RIGHT NOW.”

Read More: Nicki Minaj Sparks Rumors Of Reconciliation With Remy Ma In Cryptic Instagram Post

Remy Ma Attends BET Awards With Fat Joe & Papoose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: (L-R) Fat Joe, Papoose and Remy Ma attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

Rumors that Remy and Eazy had an affair began to gain steam back in June when Papoose reportedly got into an altercation with the battle rapper at a Chrome 23 event. Remy downplayed the incident on social media afterward. “I’d like to apologize to everyone that was disappointed tonight because we couldn’t get 3 full rounds from all the opponents… I tried…and can y’all pleasee STOP with the Eazy & Pap LIES,” she tweeted. “There’s NO place like Chrome! Right back at it; see y’all in August #Chrome23.” Check out Remy Ma's latest post on Instagram below.

Remy Ma Looks Ahead To Next Year

As for new music from Remy, she recently teamed up with Connie Diiamond for the single, “Ghetto & Ratchet.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Remy Ma on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Papoose Spotted At Busta Rhymes’ Event Amid Remy Ma Affair Rumors

[Via]