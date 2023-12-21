Remy Ma Delivers Scintillating Remix To Connie Diiamond's "Ghetto & Ratchet"

Remy Ma is an artist who has delivered a lot of great tracks and albums over the years. Overall, the New York artist is a legend in the game. She is a pioneer when it comes to women rap and she has opened up a whole lot of doors. Having said that, she has plenty of fans out there who want to hear her on records. Although she has always had an interest in battle rap, hopping on beats is in her DNA. Having said that, it should come as no surprise that some songs would inspire her to create a remix.

Well, it seems like Connie Diiamond was able to do just that with "Ghetto & Ratchet." This is a song that dropped a few months ago and became an immediate banger. With its drill sound and Diiamond's flows, she proved herself a voice you need to be paying attention to. That said, Remy Ma has come through with her remix of the song, and yet again, she has done a phenomenal job here. In the music video below, you can hear just how much she adds to this beat.

Remy Ma x Connie Diiamond

As far as the sound of the track, it has those drill drums that are so famous at this point. It is a song that is pumping with energy, and if you are a fan of Remy Ma, then you will love this effort. In fact, her verse on the song showcases that she has some great chemistry with Diiamond. Based on this track alone, we hope these two continue to work together, in the future.

Let us know what you think of the track, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, it's Remy, it's litty

Just got some brand-new titties

My ass so soft and I'm real life pretty

And you love how I talk, so New York City

