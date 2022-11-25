Aside from the YSL RICO arrest earlier this year, another noteworthy rapper who remains behind bars on an indictment of his own is Tsu Surf. Despite his legal woes, though, he’s not letting his fans go without. At midnight on Thanksgiving, the beloved battle rapper finally shared his DISPARU project.

As AllHipHop notes, the 16-track effort was put together prior to him turning himself in. Features come from names like JORDYN (“ELEVATE”) and Bby Hndrxx (“DARK HOURS”). Additionally, Jim Jones came through on “FEEL NOTHING” after they connected on 2020’s “Careful Who You Love.”

Remy Ma appears on “WAIT 4 ME,” earning her a surprisingly heartfelt thank you message from Tsu on Twitter.

While his music is certainly spreading positivity amongst fans, it’s been some time since they’ve gotten an update regarding Surf’s future.

Previously, he pleaded not guilty after surrendering himself to US Marshals. At this time, nine other men are a part of the same indictment. They’ve been accused of criminal activities such as murder, moving drugs, robbery, and theft. The police’s investigation correspondingly dates all the way back to 2015.

More specifically, the DISPARU artist is said to have shot at a rival gang member in 2016. Additionally, authorities accuse him of selling weed on Instagram and being a member of the Silverbacc Gorillas gang.

Recently, Joe Budden spoke out in support of his friend – as have many others in the hip-hop community.

Stream Tsu Surf's new album on Spotify or Apple Music below.

DISPARU Tracklist:

GRANDSON DISPARU WHO DID IT AUTOMATIC IDKWT FEEL NOTHING (feat. Jim Jones) KIKOMAN WAIT 4 ME (feat. Remy Ma) POETRY (feat. FL3A) ELEVATE (feat. JORDYN) SONG CRY 4 ENT PURPOSES DARK HOURS (feat. Bby Hndrxx) DIE LEGEND YOU ALRIGHT UNBOTHERED

