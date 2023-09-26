Papoose Spotted At Busta Rhymes’ Event Amid Remy Ma Affair Rumors

Papoose was in attendance at Busta Rhymes’ career celebration event in New York City on Monday night amid rumors that his partner, Remy Ma cheated on him with battle rapper Eazy the Block Captain. A video of Papoose arriving at the event is circulating on social media.

“Just got finish crying in the car,” one user joked when 2Cool2Blog posted the clip on Instagram. Another theorized that the lack of Remy Ma at the event should be a concern: “Okay NOW I think something is up because there’s no reason why Remy wouldn’t or shouldn’t be with him at an event for Busta Rhymes."

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: Recording Artist Remy Ma and her Husband Papoose arrives to the 2021 BET Hip. Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

The rumors of infidelity in the relationship began back in June when reports surfaced that there was a confrontation between Papoose and Eazy at a Chrome 23 event. Geechi Gotti apparently referenced the affair while battling Eazy. Remy shot down the rumors on Twitter afterward. “I’d like to apologize to everyone that was disappointed tonight because we couldn’t get 3 full rounds from all the opponents… I tried…and can y’all pleasee STOP with the Eazy & Pap LIES,” she tweeted at the time. “There’s NO place like Chrome! Right back at it; see y’all in August #Chrome23.” Check out Papoose's appearance in New York City from Monday night below.

Tasha K added fuel to the fire, last week, by sharing a photo allegedly featuring Remy and Eazy on a date together. Remy also recently said that she was "comfortable" with Geechi Gotti's original accusation because that's "to be expected" in battle rap. "I'm comfortable, I'm comfortable. Listen, it's battle rap," she said in a clip posted by The Neighborhood Talk. "I'm used to it, like, it's to be expected. It's not the first time somebody said my name in one of their rounds."

