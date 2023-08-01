Travis Scott Is Taking “Utopia” To Rome: Details

Travis Scott is fresh off of the release of his new album Utopia. Overall, this is considered one of the best works of his career. However, there are others who feel the complete opposite. Regardless of how you feel, there is no doubt that this album is going to rake in a ton of sales. It is expected to reach the top of the charts this week, and it could stay at number one for weeks. Moreover, the merch bundles are going to take this album into a whole new stratosphere.

When Utopia came out, Travis Scott was hoping to perform the project at the Pyramids in Egypt. However, things didn’t end up working out for him. Instead, the concert was canceled and he has since had to change location. A few days ago, it was reported that the concert would be taking place in Pompei near the site of the infamous volcano. Now, however, things have changed yet again. Taking to Twitter, Scott revealed that on Monday, August 7th, he will perform in Rome.

Travis Scott Is Going To Italy

Tickets are reportedly going to go on sale this Thursday. As it turns out, the concert will take place at the Circus Maximus which is a historic venue in the city. Overall, this is a great ode to the album itself which features a song called “Circus Maximus.” Travis Scott also released a film of the exact same name which features performances of songs from the album. Needless to say, this should be an interesting performance with plenty of guest appearances.

Unfortunately, it could be impossible to actually get tickets. Many are going to want these, and those last-minute flights to Italy are going to cost you a pretty penny. That said, let us know if you plan on going to this, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to keep you informed.

