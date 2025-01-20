Kanye West Is Looking For "Wizards Only" While Recruiting For Yeezy AI Team

It seems like all the backlash to Kanye West's recent AI-generated videos is not fazing him at all, as he recently announced on Monday (January 20) that his Yeezy company is looking for people to join their artificial intelligence team. This includes AI engineers, film editors, architects, designers, and studio assistants, and he encouraged hopefuls to send their portfolios and CVs via email. But Ye also revealed his exaggerated and lofty aspirations when it comes to the type of person that he wants to recruit: "WIZARDS ONLY," he captioned his Instagram post announcing this move. Sadly, it seems like he really wants to double down on this technology as a creative force rather than a minimal supplementary tool.

However, this is not the only ambitious initiative that Kanye West recently shared online. For example, he also revisited his "DROAM" plans to build a self-sustainable city in Los Angeles via an Instagram post that outlines some of its systems, principles, and main proposals for community living. It's another grand mission that hasn't really gone anywhere since the Chicago artist first engaged with it, and one that we don't really expect to materialize for a good while.

Kanye West Seeks A Yeezy AI Team

Still, Kanye West fans don't really care at all about these things as long as the music is there, as they sidestepped pretty much every controversy under the sun for the sake of their supposedly infallible GOAT. They might get what they wish for in 2025, as he recently seemed to suggest that he's got two albums on the horizon for the year: the conclusion of his divisive collaborative series with Ty Dolla $ign, VULTURES 3, and his new solo album Bully. Will we actually get them? Who knows?

We're not counting on anything Kanye West-related until we see it for ourselves, whether that applies to new music or to any other endeavor of his. But this new call for an AI team at Yeezy perhaps indicates that he could roll stuff out much faster. Of course, that also suggests that Ye can really get lazy when it comes to the creative process, so who's really excited about this?