Kanye West Fires Back At Adidas By Flexing Unfathomable Yeezy Earnings

Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Kanye West speaks on stage at the "Kanye West and Steven Smith in Conversation with Mark Wilson" at the on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company)
"F*ck you close your dirty a*s laptops."

Kanye West must have eaten or drunken something different this morning because he's reached new levels of self-confidence. According to HipHopDX, Ye hopped on Instagram and shared several posts particularly aimed at his former fashion collaborator adidas. Several days ago, he went off on the German athletic apparel brand for supposedly having their website show up on Google first even when you type in "Yeezy" instead. "When you google http://Yeezy.com the adidas site comes before the Yeezy site. Stop doing this. Stop doing your moves to hold me back. Our partnership is done."

He then made sure to make his request clear by adding, "You're a 60 billion dollar company that froze my accounts. Now I'm back on my feet (no pun intended) and I'm not going to stand for this (no pun again)." Adidas seemingly followed up swiftly on his demands by removing everything Yeezy related you could think off on their site. But even though they technically complied, Kanye West is making sure to let them and everyone else know that they're through nor does he need their clout.

Kanye West Is The G.O.A.T. And That's That

As you can see above, he's not playing around. He first started this series of flexes with a since-deleted Instagram post writing, "I don’t collab. No paid ads. I am the Yon. Yeezy over everything. If you design and don’t work at Yeezy close your dirty a** laptop and go to bed." He then proceeded to boast the earnings from his current $20 Yeezy drop that includes different colored sweatpants, socks, and etc. To be exact, in a 24-hour span on Monday he's claimed to have made $2,339,06.

However, the bragging doesn't stop there. He then went on to call himself "THE GOAT OF ALL GOATS OF ANY GOAT THAT WAS EVER GOATED." He means that when it comes to "RAPS 🐐 BEATS 🐐 ALBUMS 🐐 CLOTHES 🐐 PROPHECY 🐐CHOIR 🐐 SHOES 🐐 MONEY 🐐 POSTS 🐐 TWEETS 🐐 AWARDS 🐐 AWARD SPEECHES 🐐" He concludes, "THEY TOLD YOU I WAS DEAD BROKE CLONED DO THIS SOUND LIKE A CLONE I DONT TAKE ADVICE I GIVE IT I DO AND SAY WHAT THE F*** I WANNA SAY WHEN I WANNA SAY HOW I WANNA SAY WHENEVER I WANNA SAY IT EVERYBODY WANTED TO KNOW WHAT WOULD HAPPEN IF YE NEVER GOT MONEY AGAIN I GUESS WE’LL NEVER F***ING KNOOOOW WE’LL NEVER EVER EVER F***ING KNOOOOOOOW I’M RICH FOREVER AND EVER IN EVERY LIFETIME."

