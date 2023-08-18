Yo Gotti Says MLS Ownership “Shows What We’re Trying To Do As Young Hustlers”

Yo Gotti has owned the MLS’ DC United September 2021. “As we continue to evolve, we are confident that the expanded ownership group will help us to further engage our fanbase – both existing and new, create additional forms of entertainment, and ultimately deliver a pathway for success for our club both on the pitch and in the community.” Co-chairman Steve Kaplan said at the time of Gotti’s takeover.

DC United is one the founding clubs of the MLS when the league launched way back in 1994. Since then, they’ve won four MLS Cups, last winning the league in 2004. They have earned three Supporter’s Shields for best regular season performance, most recently in 2007. However, the club has been in something of a doldrum in recent years. They haven’t reached the playoffs in the last three years and haven’t progressed past the first round since 2015. In 2022, they were quite literally the league’s worst team. However, Gotti has great faith in his mission with the team.

Yo Gotti Speaks On MLS Ownership

“It was a few years ago when I joined the club as an owner, part of the ownership club. I think diversifying growth as an entrepreneur, I mean, whoever thought we would own part of a professional sports team?” Gotti told Ebro Darden of Apple Music. “I try to show to the young guys in my city by action, what we can do and what we can become if we stay determined and disciplined and on top of what we’re trying to do as young hustlers and entrepreneurs.” He also recently teamed up with the First Lady to promote the 2023 All-Star Game.

So far, 2023 has been a better season for DC United. They currently hold the last playoff spot in the East with an 8-10-6 record and 30 points. However, the next four clubs beneath them are all within one win (3 points) of tying or surpassing United. They are currently led in scoring by Christian Benteke, the Belgian international they signed from Crystal Palace last year. He currently has eight goals this season.

