Charlamagne Tha God Wants To Know How Far Yo Gotti Is From The Streets

In a new interview on The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne and Yo Gotti are discussing inspiring those that follow them. Last month, Gotti met the 1st lady on the White House front lawn and that interaction was core to the conversation. Gotti explains how seeing artists like Jay-Z start on the streets and go on to achieve great things and become impactful people inspired him to do the same thing. He also mentions that he aims to set others up with the same inspiration after watching the things he does. But it’s at the end of this conversation that Charlamagne Tha God asks a question that has gotten fans’ attention.

“How far removed are you from the streets” Charlamagne asks Yo Gotti. Gotti himself doesn’t seem to have much of a problem with the question and answers quickly. “All the way. Nah I’m all the way removed from the street 1000%.” Despite Gotti’s lack of issue with the question, many fans did raise their eyebrows at Charlamagne for asking it. “We need Charlemagne badge number. Asap,” reads one of the top comments on a repost of the interview. Elsewhere in the comments dozens of fans point out similar issues they have with asking someone that question.

Charlamagne Asks Yo Gotti Something Questionable

Just last night Yo Gotti dropped in on a new song. He and EST Gee linked up for a new track called “A MOMENT WITH GOTTI” which is serving as the second single for EST Gee’s new album. Just last week Gotti released his new Gangsta Grillz tape I Showed U So. The album featured guest verses from Moneybagg Yo and Rich Homie Quan.

Earlier this year Yo Gotti put up millions to help 42 Dugg get freed. After his release Dugg explained the harsh conditions that he faced behind bars adding even more meaning to Gotti’s drive for his release. Gotti is often making generous moves to various other rappers. What do you think of Charlamagne asking Yo Gotti how far he is from the streets? Let us know in the comment section below.

