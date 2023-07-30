Yo Gotti Gifts GloRilla A New Maybach

A new clip shows GloRilla receiving an extravagant gift from Yo Gotti. She’s seen hyped up behind the wheel of a brand new Maybach, which also sports a bright red bow on the hood. Clearly, GloRilla is feeling “Blessed” for the lavish whip, judging by the shouts heard coming from the driver’s side window.

GloRilla signed to Yo Gotti’s imprint label CMG in 2022. “I’ve put in years of hard work to get this point and I’m blessed to sign with the hottest label in music with CMG,” GloRilla told Billboard following the news. “I manifested this moment and trusted my talent even when others didn’t. I’m grateful for Gotti for believing in me and I’m not gonna let up. Trust that I have more new heat on the way.”

Yo Gotti Gives GloRilla A New Ride

Yo Gotti also went on to discuss the 23-year-old’s speedy rise to stardom, claiming that she’s one of the most unique in the game. “GloRilla is a natural born star – she has a different sound and approach that’s needed in hip-hop right now,” he told the outlet. “It’s one of the quickest rises that I’ve seen in my career because she only dropped in late-April and now she has the hottest cultural records in music. Glo is hungry for success and determined to win. We look forward to watching her grow as an artist and reach her full potential.”

It’s clear that GloRilla has been making the most of her potential as of late. The rapper dropped off the bonus edition of Anyways, Life’s Great earlier this year, tapping Lil Durk, Trina, and more. The original debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200. She was even nominated for Best Rap Performance at the 2023 Grammys for “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” She also took the stage at the 2023 BET Awards, performing her hit song “Lick or Sum.” The rapper stood her ground amid receiving backlash for her performance, telling fans she simply “wanted to be sexy.”

