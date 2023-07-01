GloRilla Sneaks Chicken Wings Into Drake Show

A new clip circulating the internet shows GloRilla chowing down on some wings during a recent Drake Show. Tierra Whack posted the video on social media, writing “this girl snuck chicken wings in this Drake show,” alongside several laughing emojis. Nobody can blame the “Tomorrow” star for bringing a snack to show, as she’ll need all the energy she can get for her upcoming tour with Lil Baby.

The “It’s Only Us” tour will also feature The Kid LAROI, Rylo Rodriguez, Gloss Up, and Hunxho. The group will perform in various cities around the U.S., making notable stops in Los Angles, Chicago, Louisville, and more. The tour kicks off later this week with a show in Austin, TX on July 26. They’ll wrap things up in New Orleans, LA with a performance at Smoothie King Center in September.

GloRilla Feasts During Drake Concert

Not Tierra Whack catching GloRilla eating chicken wings at the Drake concert 😭 pic.twitter.com/Vajmyc8LoG — The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) July 22, 2023

Drake embarked on his “It’s All A Blur” tour at the end of last month. He’ll make various stops across the U.S. and Canada before closing the tour in October. He’s also joined on the tour by his Her Loss collaborator, 21 Savage. He’s been teasing his upcoming album For All The Dogs throughout the tour. Drake was even recently photographed rocking a doberman mask. Nicki Minaj is confirmed to be on the new album, and fans can’t wait to hear it. Luckily, they won’t have to wait much longer, as the artist just revealed that the album should drop in a “couple weeks.”

GloRilla isn’t the only celebrity guest to appear at one of Drake’s shows recently. Last week, Summer Walker and Sexyy Red were spotted on a jumbotron at his performance at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. The duo waved and smiled at fans, while Sexyy Red even lifted her shirt, almost flashing the crowd. It didn’t come as much of a surprise that the “Pound Town” rapper paid him a visit, as he recently dubbed her his “rightful wife.”

