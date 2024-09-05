Megan Thee Stallion Unleashes “We Will Rock You” Remake For New Pepsi Ad

Megan Thee Stallion has been on a serious roll lately, and now, she's added yet another impressive entry to her long list. Today, Pepsi's official YouTube channel unleashed a new commercial starring her and NFL players Travis Kelce, Josh Allen, Justin Jefferson, and Derrick Henry. They battle it out for a can of Pepsi, and of course, Meg provides the soundtrack.
“Silence! Open the gates,” she shouts as the athletes enter the Colosseum, and before cracking open a Pepsi. “Let game day begin.” The ad also features her remake of Queen's 1977 hit "We Will Rock You," complete with plenty of fierce bars about clashing with competitors and coming out on top. Meg's version maintains the original's intensity with a playful twist, making it the perfect addition to the Gladiator II-inspired commercial. Reportedly, the commercial will air on national television tonight before and during NFL kickoff. Aside from the ad, Meg's "We Will Rock You" remake is also currently available on all major DSPs.
Meg's new remake arrives shortly after she announced her collaboration with BTS' RM, "Neva Play," which is scheduled to drop tomorrow (September 6). What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion remaking Queen's 1977 hit "We Will Rock You"? Did she do the classic song justice or not? What about her starring in a new Pepsi ad alongside various NFL players? Share your thoughts in the comments section and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out the fun new Pepsi ad down below.
Megan Thee Stallion & NFL Icons Star In New Pepsi Ad
Quotable Lyrics:
I don't see competition (No)
I don't let haters stop me
I do my big one every time because I know they watchin'